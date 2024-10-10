Winner in the Psychology category, Douglas Peterson Receives International Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®! 

The psychology of the body provides profound insight into behavior, yet most people greatly overlook it. 2024 NYC Big Book Award Banner How You Think And Feel Changes your Body: Dynamic Body Psychology Learn how to spot trauma, depression, and other repetitive problems. NYC Big Book Award

Peterson's book "How You Think and Feel Changes Your Body: Dynamic Body Psychology" makes a vivid and lasting impression; earns the 2024 Winner in Psychology.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "How You Think and Feel Changes Your Body: Dynamic Body Psychology" by Douglas Peterson as the 2024 category winner in Psychology.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."How You Think and Feel Changes Your Body: Dynamic Body Psychology"The psychology of the body provides profound insight into behavior, yet most people greatly overlook it.Your life will change when you realize that how you think and feel transforms your body tissue. Body Psychology brings to life, through descriptions and illustrations, the psychological and physical issues written on our bodies and how our thinking/feeling can change the body both immediately (such as with depression) and over time (such as when one develops a hunched back from long-held feelings and thoughts that the world is overwhelming).Have you ever wanted to recognize the signs of deeply ingrained issues in yourself and others? What a great tool when considering who to choose for a date or a business partner. You can learn how to spot trauma, depression, and other repetitive problems.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few. "We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.About the authorDouglas Peterson, Ph.D. has extensive experience as a psychologist, educator, holistic health practitioner, massage therapist, and social worker. He began to understand trauma as a social worker involved with individual and family counseling and child abuse investigations. His training and experience as a holistic health practitioner and massage therapist brought therapeutic awareness and hands-on proficiency regarding how stress and trauma impact the body tissue. His understanding of body psychology and therapy provided insight as a psychologist. He acquired experience as a school psychologist and continues with private practice consulting. He is married with two grown children and two beautiful grandchildren.To learn more, please visit https://douglaspetersonphd.com/ To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ Join us for spring book award program, www.IndependentPressAward.com andBookCAMP, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

