MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Bank Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 2600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Following an investigation by MPD detectives, on Friday, September 27, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 36-year-old Carlos Carolina of Southwest. He was placed under arrest pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest Warrant and was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 24141556

###