Western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee experiencing major road closures due to Hurricane Helene

Page Content Transportation officials in North Carolina and Tennessee are urging travelers to try to avoid western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee due to multiple road closures as a result of Hurricane Helene.



Interstate 40 and Interstate 26 in North Carolina are experiencing closures in multiple locations. Southbound travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike are urged to check road and weather conditions before heading to North Carolina and other points south.​ ​

