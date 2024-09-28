Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,003 in the last 365 days.

Western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee experiencing major road closures due to Hurricane Helene

Page Content

Transportation officials in North Carolina and Tennessee are urging travelers to try to avoid western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee due to multiple road closures as a result of Hurricane Helene.
 
Interstate 40 and Interstate 26 in North Carolina are experiencing closures in multiple locations. Southbound travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike are urged to check road and weather conditions before heading to North Carolina and other points south.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee experiencing major road closures due to Hurricane Helene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more