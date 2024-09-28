Temporary Traffic Pattern Shift in Huntington Beginning Monday, September 30, 2024
There will be a temporary traffic pattern shift between Seventh Avenue and Washington Boulevard along Hal Greer Boulevard and the intersection of Third Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, beginning at 7:00 a.m., Monday, September 30, 2024, as crews continue milling the roadway with paving to follow.
A rolling operation will be utilized for milling and paving throughout the construction zone. The traveling public should proceed with caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers.
Please take caution when traveling through this area. Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.
