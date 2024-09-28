Submit Release
Road Closures Near Wheeling to Begin Saturday, September 28, 2024, for Irish Road Bowling

Portions of County Route 15/1 (Boggs Hill Road and Park View Road), County Route 25/1 (Brown’s Run Road), and County Route 15/3 (Sonneborn Road), near Wheeling, will be closed from noon to 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2024, for the Annual Irish Road Bowling Event. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Emergency vehicles and local traffic will be accommodated.

