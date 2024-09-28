St Albans / Luring a Child, Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006773
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: September, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Richford
VIOLATION: Luring a child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child
ACCUSED: James Cross
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault or sexual violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 23rd, 2024 the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations received a report of an incident involving 2 female juvenile victims. Investigation revealed that James Cross committed 2 counts of Luring a Child, and 2 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child. Cross was arrested on 09/27/2024 and ordered lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 09/30/2024 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024 1300hrs
