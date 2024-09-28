Submit Release
St Albans / Luring a Child, Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2006773

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: September, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Richford

VIOLATION: Luring a child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child

 

ACCUSED: James Cross

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault or sexual violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 23rd, 2024 the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations received a report of an incident involving 2 female juvenile victims. Investigation revealed that James Cross committed 2 counts of Luring a Child, and 2 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with Child. Cross was arrested on 09/27/2024 and ordered lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 09/30/2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/30/2024 1300hrs

 

 

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

