Full closure of Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive beginning Monday, Sept. 30

Sep 27, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers that paving work in Kāne‘ohe continues with Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive townbound, Monday, Sept. 30.

Crews will be working between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following. Bold indicates the primary closure scheduled for that day. All other closures are for work zone safety or to facilitate construction. HPD to direct traffic.

Monday, Sept. 30 · Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, townbound, closed prior to intersection with Kamehameha Highway (paving of right lane townbound). · Traffic will be contraflowed on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, from Makalani Street to Kamehameheha Highway. · Left turn to Kamehameha Highway will be detoured to Kamehameha Highway Kāne‘ohe bound to the next U-turn. · Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound from Duncan Drive to beyond the intersection with Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive. Tuesday, Oct 1st · Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, Kailua bound, paving of left lane to the intersection with Kamehameha Highway. · Both through lanes heading Kailua bound (on Likelike Highway and Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive) will be closed at the intersection with Kamehameha Highway. Traffic will be contraflowed between Likelike and ʻAnoʻi Road to Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive and ‘Aumoku Street. · Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound from Duncan Drive to beyond the intersection with Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive. Wednesday, Oct 2nd · Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive, Kailua bound, paving of right lane at the intersection with Kamehameha Highway. · Both lanes heading Kailua bound on Likelike Highway through Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive will be closed at the intersection with Kamehameha Highway and traffic will be contraflowed between Likelike and ‘Ano‘i Road to Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive and ‘Aumoku Street. · Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kāne‘ohe bound from Duncan Drive to beyond the intersection with Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive. Thursday, Oct. 3 · Likelike Hwy, Kailua bound, entire roadway closed prior to intersection with Kamehameha Highway fronting Burger King. · Traffic will be contraflowed on Likelike Hwy. From ‘Ano‘i Road to Kamehameha Hwy · One right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound, from vicinity of Kapalai Road to the intersection of Likelike Highway. · One lane closed townbound on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from ‘Aumoku to the contraflow area. Friday, Oct. 4 · Full closure of Likelike Hwy, Kailua bound, fronting Burger King. · Traffic will be contraflowed on Likelike Hwy, from ‘Ano‘i Road to Kamehameha Hwy. · One right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway, Kailua bound, from vicinity of Kapalai Road to the intersection. · One lane closed townbound on Kāne‘ohe Bay Drive from ‘Aumoku to the contraflow area.

This segment of the Kamehameha Highway repaving between Pali Highway and Likelike Highway is estimated to be finished on Oct. 9.

The paving portion of this project is estimated to be done by mid-October, then crews will work on raising/lowering manholes and putting down permanent striping.

For a list of weekly lane closures go here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

Mahalo for your patience as we improve the roadway.

