MPD Arrests Juveniles for Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two juvenile males that were involved in armed robberies in the Sixth District.

• On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 8:05 a.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 4200 block of Fort Dupont Terrace, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 24119308

• On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the suspects, armed with handguns, approached the victim in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property then fled the scene. CCN: 24142999

• On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and the suspects assaulted the victims. The suspects stole the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 24143017

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Friday, September 27, 2024, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

