ATV Subcommittee to meet Oct. 8-9 in Morrow and Hood River counties

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Grant Subcommittee will meet in person Oct. 8 and 9 to tour sites partially funded by ATV grants in Morrow and Hood River counties.

The meetings are open to the public. Site visits will include tours of staging area facilities and the OHV (off highway vehicle) trail systems accessible by dirt bikes, ATVs and side-by-sides. Members of the public are responsible for their own transportation.

On Tuesday October 8, the ATV Grant Subcommittee will meet 9 a.m. the Morrow Grant County OHV Park, 71000 East Morphine Lane, Heppner, Oregon (milepost 22 on Hwy 207). When searching for park in GPS, type in the name of the park for best results. The tour will last until 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 9, the ATV Grant Subcommittee will meet 10 a.m. at Kingsley Reservoir southwest of Hood River (45.6402, -121.6727). From there, the group will visit Binns Hill and Post Flats OHV Staging Areas until 3:30 p.m.

The subcommittee provides recommendations on grant funding to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director for referral to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

The ATV Grant Program provides funding statewide for All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) recreation. Grant funds come from ATV user permit sales and a percentage of the gasoline tax revenue.

More information about the state ATV program is available at www.OregonATV.gov

Special accommodations may be arranged up to 72 hours in advance to improve accessibility by emailing ian.caldwell@oprd.oregon.gov.