Brian Prokaski Joins Acumera as Chief Revenue Officer

Brian Prokaski, CRO at Acumera

Acumera welcomes Brian Prokaski as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over 20 years of tech sales leadership to drive growth and enhance customer engagement.

We are excited to welcome Brian to the Acumera team. His background in technology, and his commitment to exceptional customer experiences, aligns seamlessly with our mission.” — Bill Morrow, CEO at Acumera

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumera, the leading provider of end-to-end network security and edge computing for the retail and hospitality industries, is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Prokaski as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Prokaski will drive the company's revenue growth strategies, enhance customer engagement, and lead the sales and marketing teams.Brian brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and strategic growth across various technology sectors. Before joining Acumera, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Brinqa, where he successfully integrated security and business data sources into unified solutions that transformed client operations.Prior to Brinqa, Brian held key positions at SolarWinds as VP of Cloud Sales and Planview as EVP of Corporate Sales, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue and market expansion. His extensive background also includes leadership roles at Snaptrends, IDERA Software, and VMware, where he demonstrated a consistent track record of increasing sales performance and achieving significant revenue growth.“We are excited to welcome Brian to the Acumera team,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera. “His extensive background in technology, coupled with his commitment to exceptional customer experiences, aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower the multi-site retail and dining sectors with network solutions that drive operational excellence and enhance customer satisfaction. We are confident that Brian’s leadership will play a pivotal role in elevating Acumera to new heights.”Brian is widely recognized for his exceptional ability to build and inspire high-performing teams. He fosters an environment that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, empowering team members to share ideas and drive creativity. His commitment to cultivating a culture of continuous improvement not only enhances team dynamics but also aligns with organizational goals, ensuring that every individual feels valued and motivated to contribute to the company’s success.“I am excited to join Acumera and contribute to its vision of empowering the retail and dining sector with secure, scalable and reliable network solutions,” said Prokaski. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Acumera to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

