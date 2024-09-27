H.R. 9566, Source code Harmonization and Reuse in Information Technology Act

H.R. 9566 would require federal agencies to share their custom-developed software code with other federal agencies and the public. Under the bill, the Office of Electronic Government (E-Gov) would assess federal practices for sharing software code and develop procedures for reusing code across the federal government. The bill also would require each agency to develop an implementation policy governing software sharing practices and would require E-Gov and the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of federal software sharing. For purposes of this estimate, CBO assumes the bill will be enacted in 2025.

