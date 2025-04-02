H.R. 618, Apex Area Technical Corrections Act

H.R. 618 would direct the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to grant utility and transportation rights-of-way to the Apex Industrial Park Owners Association; Clark County, Nevada; and the City of North Las Vegas, Nevada. The bill also would adjust the requirements for BLM to sell mineral materials, such as sand and gravel, stemming from activities within the Apex Industrial Park. The rights-of-way and the sales’ proceeds (a portion of which would be shared with the state of Nevada) would be subject to valid existing rights.

The receipts related to the processing of rights-of-way are classified in the budget as discretionary offsetting collections; that is, as reductions in discretionary spending. Spending of those collections is subject to annual appropriation. CBO expects that the additional processing fees collected under the bill would be spent soon thereafter so that the net effect on spending subject to appropriation would be negligible.

Additionally, any receipts generated from the sale of mineral materials and rents from the rights-of-way would be recorded in the federal budget as offsetting receipts—that is, as reductions in direct spending. Those receipts are deposited in the general fund of the Treasury. Based on information about similar activities, CBO estimates that the offsetting receipts would be small and that the net decrease in direct spending over the 2025-2035 period would be less than $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Kelly Durand. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.