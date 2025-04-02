Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of April 7, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of April 7, 2025, include:
- H.R. 586, Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act, as amended
- H.R. 877, Deliver for Veterans Act, as amended
- H.R. 970, Fairness for Servicemembers and their Families Act of 2025
- H.R. 981, VETT Act
- H.R. 983, Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserves Tuition Fairness Act of 2025
- H.R. 1039, Clear Communication for Veterans Claims Act, as amended
- H.R. 1228, Prioritizing Veterans' Survivors Act
- H.R. 1912, Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act of 2025
- H. Con. Res. 9, Authorizing the use of the Capitol Grounds for the National Peace Officers Memorial Service and the National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Exhibition
