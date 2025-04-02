Submit Release
H.R. 2243, LEOSA Reform Act

H.R. 2243 would expand the authority for some current off-duty and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms. Under the bill, those officers could carry concealed firearms in school zones, national parks, certain federal facilities, and private property and property owned by state and local governments that is open to the public or used for transportation purposes. Under current law, carrying a firearm in those locations is generally unlawful. H.R. 2243 also would allow states to reduce the frequency for which retired law enforcement officers must be certified to carry a concealed firearm.

Because the bill would not have a significant effect on the scope of work conducted by federal law enforcement officers, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would have no significant cost; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

H.R. 2243 would impose private-sector and intergovernmental mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). The bill expands an existing preemption of state and local laws by allowing qualified current and retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms on public transport, certain government owned properties, and on public and private transportation carriers. That preemption of state law also imposes a private-sector mandate by restricting a private party's right to prohibit firearms on private property.

Although it would limit the application of state and local laws, CBO estimates that the preemption would impose no costs. There also are no costs associated with the private-sector mandate.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Jeremy Crimm (for federal costs) and Erich Dvorak (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

