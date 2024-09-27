S. 2860, SAFER Banking Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
17
63
Revenues
0
0
-2
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
17
65
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
-171
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
The bill would
- Prohibit certain federal actions against state-sanctioned marijuana businesses
- Require federal mortgage programs to treat income earned from state-sanctioned marijuana businesses identically to any other legal source of income reported on residential mortgage applications
- Require certain federal agencies to issue guidance and reports
- Increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate if federal financial regulators increase annual fees to offset the cost of implementing the bill
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Increased receipts from federal housing programs
- Changes in the amount of federally insured deposits
- Increased administrative costs for financial regulators
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Anticipating the terms of guidance to be issued by federal financial regulators
- Projecting changes in deposits and resulting costs for deposit insurance funds
- Predicting the responses of financial institutions and state-sanctioned marijuana businesses
- Projecting the change in mortgage originations for federal programs that would occur under the bill
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.