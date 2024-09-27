S. 2860, SAFER Banking Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 17 63

Revenues 0 0 -2

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 17 65

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 -171 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would Prohibit certain federal actions against state-sanctioned marijuana businesses

Require federal mortgage programs to treat income earned from state-sanctioned marijuana businesses identically to any other legal source of income reported on residential mortgage applications

Require certain federal agencies to issue guidance and reports

Increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate if federal financial regulators increase annual fees to offset the cost of implementing the bill

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Increased receipts from federal housing programs

Changes in the amount of federally insured deposits

Increased administrative costs for financial regulators