S. 2860, SAFER Banking Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

17

63

Revenues

0

0

-2

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

17

65

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

-171

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

< $5 billion

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would
  • Prohibit certain federal actions against state-sanctioned marijuana businesses
  • Require federal mortgage programs to treat income earned from state-sanctioned marijuana businesses identically to any other legal source of income reported on residential mortgage applications
  • Require certain federal agencies to issue guidance and reports
  • Increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate if federal financial regulators increase annual fees to offset the cost of implementing the bill
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Increased receipts from federal housing programs
  • Changes in the amount of federally insured deposits
  • Increased administrative costs for financial regulators
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Anticipating the terms of guidance to be issued by federal financial regulators
  • Projecting changes in deposits and resulting costs for deposit insurance funds
  • Predicting the responses of financial institutions and state-sanctioned marijuana businesses
  • Projecting the change in mortgage originations for federal programs that would occur under the bill

