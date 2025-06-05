H.R. 884, a bill to prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia and to repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022

H.R. 884 would prohibit noncitizens from voting in District of Columbia elections. The bill also would repeal D.C. Law 24-242, the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which permits noncitizens to vote in the District’s local elections. Enacting the bill would not change federal responsibilities; thus, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 884 would not affect the federal budget.

H.R. 884 would impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by repealing D.C. Law 24-242. The bill also would impose a private-sector mandate by prohibiting noncitizen permanent residents from voting in District elections and ballot initiatives. CBO estimates that the cost of the mandates would not exceed the annual intergovernmental or private-sector threshold established in UMRA ($103 million and $206 million in 2025, respectively, adjusted annually for inflation).

