Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,146 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 1107, Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025

H.R. 1107 would permanently authorize certain health care professionals employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to prescribe, deliver, and dispense controlled substances to eligible VA patients via telemedicine, regardless of whether they have conducted an in-person medical examination. VA has had temporary authority to do so since the start of the COVID-19 public health emergency. CBO anticipates that implementing the bill would change how prescriptions for certain controlled substances are fulfilled but would not significantly change the number of medications prescribed or dispensed.

Based on the cost of similar regulatory efforts, CBO estimates that updating VA policies and guidance documents to reflect the permanent authority in the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 1107, Protecting Veteran Access to Telemedicine Services Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more