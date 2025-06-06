H.R. 2096, Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act

H.R. 2096 would amend sections of the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24-345), which modified District of Columbia police disciplinary procedures. Because the bill would only affect the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

H.R. 2096 would impose intergovernmental mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by preempting two provisions in District of Columbia law. The bill would strike a provision that prohibits collective bargaining with respect to matters of police discipline. The bill also would strike a provision in current law that eliminated a prior statute of limitations on bringing claims against members of the Metropolitan Police Department. Because those preemptions would not impose any direct costs on the government of the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that the cost of the mandates would not exceed the intergovernmental threshold established in UMRA ($103 million in 2025, adjusted annually for inflation).

The bill would impose no private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA.

The CBO staff contacts for this estimate are Matthew Pickford (for federal costs) and Andrew Laughlin (for mandates). The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.