Ron Profit - Finding Friendship and Support Through Cancer Diagnoses

CANADA, September 27 - When Ron Profit was first diagnosed with prostate cancer 20 years ago at aged 51, he was sent to Toronto for surgery.

“My prostate gland was removed along with some lymph nodes,” he said. “I was relieved to learn that the cancer had not spread, and, at that time, I didn’t require any follow up treatment like radiation or chemotherapy.”

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men in Canada. One in eight will be diagnosed in their lifetime.

While Ron was recovering in hospital, a man from the local prostate cancer support group visited him.

“We were in the same line of work, which is law,” Ron said. “We chatted. It was wonderful to talk to someone who had been through the experience.”

Upon his return to the Island, Ron discovered a small prostate cancer support group.

“Friendship was the benefit. People are wonderful,” said Ron. “Everyone comes to the support group for positive reasons. It’s a learning experience, learning from what others are going through. It lessens the anxiety.”

When Ron was diagnosed again ten years later, he was able to receive his treatment close to home on PEI.

“The care I received at the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre was just unbelievable. At the end of the 34 days, it was almost like I didn’t want to leave. The staff were tremendous. I was also very fortunate that I didn’t have many side effects.”

– Ron Profit

Over the years, Ron has worked to engage more people and grow the support group numbers. He also took on the role of the support group chair.

“The group now has upwards of 20 people per meeting, and we meet the third Wednesday of the month, 10 months a year,” Ron explained. "It's also a social thing. For eight meetings, we have speakers. Anything from nutrition, doctors who talk about procedures, and other topics that could apply to anyone. We also have two socials a year, once at Christmas and again in June.”

Ron has advice for anyone newly diagnosed: “The key is to share your concerns. Make sure you have someone with you when you are given all the information about your diagnoses. It can often be difficult to absorb everything. Once you hear cancer, you often don’t hear anything else. Having a loved one present can be a big support.”

He also wants people to know that the support group isn’t just for men. “I think having spouses or loved ones present helps. They seem to enjoy it, and they often need the support too.”

To learn more about the prostate cancer support group, contact Ron Profit directly at 902-892-2896 or ronjprofit@gmail.com.