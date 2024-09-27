Governor Abbott Appoints Parrish To Texas Municipal Retirement System Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, September 27 - September 27, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jim Parrish to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees (TMRS) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board serves Texans in four key mission areas: archiving management and historical preservation; support for libraries and learning; access to public records; and reading and literacy services. The Board oversees TMRS, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

Jim Parrish of Anna is the human resources and risk management director for the City of McKinney. His extensive career in public service includes roles as deputy city manager for both the City of Plano and the City of McKinney and as assistant finance director for the City of Amarillo. He is former president of the Texas Municipal Human Resources Association and a former board member of the Texas Municipal League. He previously served as a gubernatorial appointee on TMRS for over eight years. Parrish received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University.