Governor Abbott Appoints Frost To Employees Retirement System Of Texas Board Of Trustees

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Patrick “Pat” Frost to the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on August 31, 2030. The Board oversees a public pension system for employees and retirees of Texas state agencies and others. In addition to retirement benefits, ERS provides health insurance coverage for certain employees and retirees.

Patrick “Pat” Frost of San Antonio retired after a 40-year long career with Frost Bank. He is a member of the Philosophical Society of Texas, Phi Beta Kappa Society, Texas Cultural Trust Board of Directors, San Antonio Independent School District Foundation Advisory Council, and The University of Texas (UT) at San Antonio Roadrunner Foundation Board. He is the chairman of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the NCAA Men’s Final Four Local Organizing Committee, president of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition, and a director of Mi Tierra Corporation. Additionally, he is a board member for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital and former president of San Antonio Rotary Club. Frost received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.