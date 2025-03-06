Texas Wins 2024 Governor’s Cup For Unprecedented 13th Year In A Row

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas winning Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year and 21st win overall during a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

“Texas partners with the businesses that come to our great state to grow,” said Governor Abbott. “When businesses succeed, Texas succeeds. We added more new jobs last year than any other state, and we have exceeded that for three years in a row. Texas also added more than 314 corporate headquarters since 2015, making our state the headquarters of headquarters. Texas truly is the land of economic freedom—freedom that stokes self determination to achieve things once thought impossible. Freedom that will propel Texas to global economic dominance, and we will continue to foster that economic freedom to ensure that Texas remains the economic engine of America."

Watch the Governor's full press conference here.

Governor Abbott was joined for the announcement by Site Selection magazine Editor Emeritus Mark Arend; Secretary of State Jane Nelson; members of the Texas Legislature; and business, economic development, and state leaders from communities across Texas.

With a total of 1,368 projects in 2024, Texas continues to dominate the nation and is once again recognized as the No. 1 state in attracting the most new and expanded business facility projects. Texas also had more than twice the total number of projects than the second-ranked state.

Awarded annually by Site Selection since 1978, the Governor's Cup recognizes the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. Site Selection publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers, including CEOs, corporate real estate executives, facility planners, human resource managers, and consultants to corporations.