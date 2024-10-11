Author Lucie Dickenson Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Banner for "The Anxious Hippie" Author Lucie Dickenson The Anxious Hippie by Lucie Dickenson 2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

I believe that we are all here to help one another be the best we can be, and enjoy this ride we call life.​” — Lucie Dickenson

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized The Anxious Hippie: From worry, fear, & overreacting to finding the peace, love, & blessings in anxiety by Lucie Dickenson as a Distinguished Favorite in the Personal Growth category.

A Must Read!
"Lucie manages to capture every thought and inner struggle those of us who suffer from anxiety think and feel. Her story and experiences are told in an honest and humorous voice that erases the stigma of being a person who has an anxiety disorder"

The Anxious Hippie: From worry, fear, & overreacting to finding the peace, love, & blessings in anxiety
After years of crippling anxiety and chemical sensitivities, Lucie Dickenson knew there had to be a way out. She went through over $100,000 looking for the "holy grail of healing" only to come home to herself. It was within that space of healing she realized anxiety was not a dragon to slay, but a blessing to behold. And when she did finally get well, it was her mission to help others find their own unique way out of suffering. Lucie's belief is that we all can heal from anxiety. Her style and humor is not only inspirational, it is also wildly contagious.

The Anxious Hippie takes you on Lucie Dickenson's journey from fear, worry, and overreacting to finding the peace, love, and blessings in anxiety. Lucie openly shares short vignettes and stories from her life that will make you laugh and cry and find healing through her raw account of what it's like to live with anxiety. In addition to her story, she leaves you with a roadmap of clear steps that she used to overcome anxiety. Lucie's helpful hints are all sprinkled with a touch of humor, because it is her belief that healing can be fun!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lucie truly believes anxiety is a blessing.
It took time for Lucie to see the goodness in anxiety, but she really believes anxiety can be viewed as something sent to help us.

Lucie Dickenson is a seeker of knowledge, that holds smiles and laughter up as true medicine. After years of crippling anxiety, OCD, allergies, psoriasis, chemical sensitivities and postpartum issues, she found that her mindset was at the core of all her issues. To truly heal and set herself free she needed an entirely new perspective on life. Once Lucie was able to look at life with a positive outlook, and a little humor, she was able to call on her inner strength, kick some butt and get better.​​​​​

Lucie went from fear to fun!​

Lucie is the founder of StarLight Books Publishing, we all have a story to tell, let her help you publish it!

To learn more about Lucie Dickenson, please visit https://www.luciedickenson.com/

