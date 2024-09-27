Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1893
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1893
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
340
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, KEARNEY, STREET, MILLER,
LAUGHLIN, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER,
COSTA, J. WARD, VOGEL AND PENNYCUICK, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 4, 2024, as "Manufacturing Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-
being in our Commonwealth generating more than $100 billion
annually in State gross product; and
WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to
gross State product at 12%; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 550,000 hardworking
Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and
WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are
directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,
distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and
WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and
benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $82,000, 40%
higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and
WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that
remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.