Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1893

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1893

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

340

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BREWSTER, KEARNEY, STREET, MILLER,

LAUGHLIN, HUGHES, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, CULVER,

COSTA, J. WARD, VOGEL AND PENNYCUICK, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 4, 2024, as "Manufacturing Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the economic well-

being in our Commonwealth generating more than $100 billion

annually in State gross product; and

WHEREAS, The manufacturing sector is a leading contributor to

gross State product at 12%; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturers employ 550,000 hardworking

Pennsylvanians on the plant floors; and

WHEREAS, Millions of additional Pennsylvania jobs are

directly sustained by manufacturing in supply chains,

distribution networks, warehousing and logistics; and

WHEREAS, Manufacturing jobs have above-average wages and

benefits, averaging an annual income of more than $82,000, 40%

higher than nonmanufacturing sectors; and

WHEREAS, There are upwards of 8,000 manufacturing jobs that

remain unfilled on our manufacturing plant floors due to a lack

