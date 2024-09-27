Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1899
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - (2) An individual licensed under this act shall be
required to carry proof of licensure at all times while
performing electrical services. Proof of licensure shall be
presented to any code official, emergency responder or law
enforcement official upon request.
(3) The manner and means by which the license
information must be displayed and furnished shall be
established by regulation of the board.
(g) Exceptions to licensure.--This act shall not apply to
and a license shall not be required for the following:
(1) The replacement of lamps and fuses.
(2) The connection of portable electronic appliances to
permanently installed receptacles.
(3) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,
removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment or
electrical systems for generation, transmission, distribution
or utilization of electrical energy in structures,
facilities, buildings or premises owned or operated by a
railway or the Federal Government.
(4) Commercial radio and television transmission
equipment.
(5) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,
removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment or
electrical systems for the generation, transmission,
distribution or utilization of electrical energy of less than
10 volts.
(6) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,
removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment
under the exclusive control of a public utility or electrical
cooperative corporation if the equipment:
