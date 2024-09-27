Submit Release
Senate Bill 1326 Printer's Number 1899

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - (2) An individual licensed under this act shall be

required to carry proof of licensure at all times while

performing electrical services. Proof of licensure shall be

presented to any code official, emergency responder or law

enforcement official upon request.

(3) The manner and means by which the license

information must be displayed and furnished shall be

established by regulation of the board.

(g) Exceptions to licensure.--This act shall not apply to

and a license shall not be required for the following:

(1) The replacement of lamps and fuses.

(2) The connection of portable electronic appliances to

permanently installed receptacles.

(3) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,

removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment or

electrical systems for generation, transmission, distribution

or utilization of electrical energy in structures,

facilities, buildings or premises owned or operated by a

railway or the Federal Government.

(4) Commercial radio and television transmission

equipment.

(5) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,

removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment or

electrical systems for the generation, transmission,

distribution or utilization of electrical energy of less than

10 volts.

(6) The installation, erection, repair, maintenance,

removal, demolition or alteration of electrical equipment

under the exclusive control of a public utility or electrical

cooperative corporation if the equipment:

