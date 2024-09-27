Senate Bill 1323 Printer's Number 1896

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - conveyed the person's interest in the property to another after

the notice was issued and served.

(d) Defense.--It shall not be a defense to the determination

that an unauthorized camping or encampment public nuisance

exists that the property is boarded up or otherwise enclosed.

(e) Abatement after notice and statement of costs.--

(1) If an unauthorized camping or encampment public

nuisance has not been abated at the expiration of 30 days

after notice has been provided, or within additional time as

the municipality may grant, the municipality shall have the

authority to enter upon the property for the purpose of

abatement.

(2) After abatement in accordance with this section, the

municipality shall file with the treasurer a statement of

costs of the abatement, which shall include the

municipality's actual cost of abatement. The municipality

shall collect its costs plus an administrative fee not to

exceed 10% from the property owner.

(f) Assistance in abatement.--In abating a unauthorized

camping or encampment public nuisance, the municipality may call

upon any municipal departments or divisions for assistance as

shall be deemed necessary or may abate the unauthorized camping

or encampment public nuisance by private contract.

(g) Civil penalties.--In addition to proceeding under any

other remedy available under this chapter, a municipality may

impose a civil penalty not to exceed $250 per violation, per

day, beginning 30 days after notice under subsection (b).

Section 5. Section 6131(a)(1)(ii) of Title 53 is amended to

read:

§ 6131. Municipal permit denial.

