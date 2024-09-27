Senate Bill 1323 Printer's Number 1896
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - conveyed the person's interest in the property to another after
the notice was issued and served.
(d) Defense.--It shall not be a defense to the determination
that an unauthorized camping or encampment public nuisance
exists that the property is boarded up or otherwise enclosed.
(e) Abatement after notice and statement of costs.--
(1) If an unauthorized camping or encampment public
nuisance has not been abated at the expiration of 30 days
after notice has been provided, or within additional time as
the municipality may grant, the municipality shall have the
authority to enter upon the property for the purpose of
abatement.
(2) After abatement in accordance with this section, the
municipality shall file with the treasurer a statement of
costs of the abatement, which shall include the
municipality's actual cost of abatement. The municipality
shall collect its costs plus an administrative fee not to
exceed 10% from the property owner.
(f) Assistance in abatement.--In abating a unauthorized
camping or encampment public nuisance, the municipality may call
upon any municipal departments or divisions for assistance as
shall be deemed necessary or may abate the unauthorized camping
or encampment public nuisance by private contract.
(g) Civil penalties.--In addition to proceeding under any
other remedy available under this chapter, a municipality may
impose a civil penalty not to exceed $250 per violation, per
day, beginning 30 days after notice under subsection (b).
Section 5. Section 6131(a)(1)(ii) of Title 53 is amended to
read:
§ 6131. Municipal permit denial.
20240SB1323PN1896 - 5 -
