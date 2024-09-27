Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1901
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1901
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
335
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, STREET, A. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK,
KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, DILLON, BREWSTER AND SAVAL,
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an
assessment and analysis of the impact of racial harassment
and discrimination experienced by students enrolled in this
Commonwealth's postsecondary institutions.
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to a variety of postsecondary
institutions, which are tasked with preparing this
Commonwealth's students with the experiences and resources
necessary to drive our Commonwealth's future; and
WHEREAS, These institutions have a constitutional obligation
to ensure that students receive education in environments free
from harassment and intimidation based on race, color or
national origin; and
WHEREAS, Racial harassment has led to severe mental trauma
amongst Black and Brown students, limiting students' ability to
participate in and benefit from their schools; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct an assessment and analysis of the impact
of racial harassment and discrimination experienced by students
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.