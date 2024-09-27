Submit Release
Senate Resolution 335 Printer's Number 1901

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1901

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

335

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, STREET, A. WILLIAMS, SCHWANK,

KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, DILLON, BREWSTER AND SAVAL,

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct an

assessment and analysis of the impact of racial harassment

and discrimination experienced by students enrolled in this

Commonwealth's postsecondary institutions.

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to a variety of postsecondary

institutions, which are tasked with preparing this

Commonwealth's students with the experiences and resources

necessary to drive our Commonwealth's future; and

WHEREAS, These institutions have a constitutional obligation

to ensure that students receive education in environments free

from harassment and intimidation based on race, color or

national origin; and

WHEREAS, Racial harassment has led to severe mental trauma

amongst Black and Brown students, limiting students' ability to

participate in and benefit from their schools; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct an assessment and analysis of the impact

of racial harassment and discrimination experienced by students

