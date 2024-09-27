Senate Bill 1330 Printer's Number 1904
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - subdivision.
Section 3. Disposition of alternative energy credits.
The Department of General Services shall offer for sale,
auction, transfer or other disposition at a fair market value of
an alternative energy credit owned, obtained or entitled to be
owned or obtained by the Commonwealth.
Section 4. Deposits of proceeds.
All proceeds from the sale, auction, transfer or other
disposition of an alternative energy credit in section 3 shall
be deposited into the Marcellus Legacy Fund, established under
58 Pa.C.S. § 2315(a) (relating to Statewide initiatives).
Proceeds deposited under this section shall be used by the
Commonwealth Financing Authority for orphan or abandoned oil and
gas well plugging.
Section 5. Application.
This act shall apply retroactively to any alternative energy
credit acquired on or after January 1, 2019, including any
alternative energy credit associated with contracts for the
purchase or acquisition of alternative energy entered into or
executed by the Commonwealth.
Section 6. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
20240SB1330PN1904 - 2 -
