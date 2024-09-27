Senate Bill 1327 Printer's Number 1900
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - atrocities of World War II.
(4) After the war, like many immigrants, Mr. Rosenblum
sought a better life and settled in Philadelphia.
(5) In 1954, Mr. Rosenblum seized the opportunity to own
his own business, establishing Leo's Men's and Boy's Apparel,
which he later moved in the early 1960s to 2705 Germantown
Avenue, the location it still proudly occupies today.
(6) Leo's Men's and Boy's Apparel, now managed by his
son Dave Rosenblum, continues to serve the North Philadelphia
community, maintaining the family legacy and embodying the
vision of its founder.
(7) Leo's is more than a clothing store, it is a
cornerstone of the community, a place where individuals from
all walks of life, ranging from famous R&B groups to local
politicians, come to dress for success and it has also been a
training ground for aspiring entrepreneurs and fashion
designers.
(8) The Rosenblum family has successfully carried on Mr.
Rosenblum's legacy through three generations, ensuring that
his dream lives on and continues to enrich the local
community and its culture.
(b) Designation.--The portion of State Route 4005, also
known as Germantown Avenue, from West Lehigh Avenue to West
Somerset Street in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia
County, is designated the Leo Rosenblum Memorial Highway.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the highway to
traffic in both directions on the highway.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20240SB1327PN1900 - 2 -
