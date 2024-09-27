Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1905
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1905
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
337
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, BOSCOLA,
VOGEL, HAYWOOD, ROBINSON, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
DILLON, J. WARD AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Disability
Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, October 2024 marks the 79th anniversary of "National
Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and
WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or
approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a
disability; and
WHEREAS, More than one-half million Pennsylvanians with
disabilities are actively employed and are vital contributors to
this Commonwealth's productivity; and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack
equitable access to employment and the labor force participation
rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly
below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without
disabilities; and
WHEREAS, Employers that welcome the talents of all people,
including people with disabilities, are a critical part of
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.