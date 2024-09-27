Senate Resolution 337 Printer's Number 1905

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1905

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

337

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, FONTANA, KANE, BOSCOLA,

VOGEL, HAYWOOD, ROBINSON, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

DILLON, J. WARD AND COLLETT, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "National Disability

Employment Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, October 2024 marks the 79th anniversary of "National

Disability Employment Awareness Month"; and

WHEREAS, There are more than 2.7 million adults, or

approximately one in four adult Pennsylvanians, living with a

disability; and

WHEREAS, More than one-half million Pennsylvanians with

disabilities are actively employed and are vital contributors to

this Commonwealth's productivity; and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians with disabilities still lack

equitable access to employment and the labor force participation

rate among Pennsylvanians with disabilities falls significantly

below the participation rate of Pennsylvanians without

disabilities; and

WHEREAS, Employers that welcome the talents of all people,

including people with disabilities, are a critical part of

