Senate Resolution 338 Printer's Number 1907
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1907
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
338
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, ARGALL, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,
FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, L. WILLIAMS, KANE,
COSTA, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of September 16 through 20, 2024, as
"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging all residents to learn more
about the importance of adult literacy and participate in
activities that support and strengthen this Commonwealth's
literacy achievements.
WHEREAS, Access to quality adult basic education and literacy
programs is the key to empowering people to enhance their
skills, pursue career pathways and actively participate in civic
life; and
WHEREAS, A literate and educated workforce contributes
significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of this
Commonwealth, ensuring innovation, productivity and
competitiveness; and
WHEREAS, More than 22% of adults in this Commonwealth
experience literacy issues that significantly impact their
lives, families and work and limit their full participation as
residents of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Many high school dropouts do not have the literacy
