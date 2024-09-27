Submit Release
Senate Resolution 338 Printer's Number 1907

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1907

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

338

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, ARGALL, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA,

FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, L. WILLIAMS, KANE,

COSTA, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI AND J. WARD, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of September 16 through 20, 2024, as

"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging all residents to learn more

about the importance of adult literacy and participate in

activities that support and strengthen this Commonwealth's

literacy achievements.

WHEREAS, Access to quality adult basic education and literacy

programs is the key to empowering people to enhance their

skills, pursue career pathways and actively participate in civic

life; and

WHEREAS, A literate and educated workforce contributes

significantly to the economic growth and prosperity of this

Commonwealth, ensuring innovation, productivity and

competitiveness; and

WHEREAS, More than 22% of adults in this Commonwealth

experience literacy issues that significantly impact their

lives, families and work and limit their full participation as

residents of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Many high school dropouts do not have the literacy

