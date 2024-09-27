Senate Bill 1332 Printer's Number 1908
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - Twenty-second Street, Two hundred forty feet ten and seven-
eighths inches, more or less, to South College Avenue and place
of beginning.
BEING known as 2100 West Girard Avenue.
Being inter alia the same premises which The Lankenau
Hospital, a Corporation of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by
Deed dated 7/9/1952 and recorded 7/11/1952 in Philadelphia
County in Deed Book MLS 152 Page 372 conveyed unto The General
State Authority, a Public Corporation and Governmental
Instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, its
Successors and Assigns, in fee.
KNOWN AS the former Philadelphia Nursing Home, 2100 W. Girard
Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130, TAX ID # 881444600
CONTAINING 1.71-acres, more or less.
(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance shall be
made under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,
servitudes, and rights of others, including, but not confined
to, streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph,
water, electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Prohibited use.--Any conveyance authorized under this
act shall be made under and subject to the condition, which
shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of
the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The
condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be
binding upon the grantee, its successors and assigns. Should the
