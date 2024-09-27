Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1909

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1909

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, VOGEL, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA,

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Vertebral

Subluxation Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Optimum performance and health of the human body

depends on the unfettered, free transmission of mental impulses

or nerve impulses between the brain and all cells, tissues and

organs; and

WHEREAS, The flow of mental impulses between the brain and

the body passes through the vertebrae of the spinal column; and

WHEREAS, Blockages of mental impulses are caused by vertebral

subluxations which occur when a vertebra misaligns, occludes an

opening, impinges on a nerve or otherwise interferes with

neurotransmission; and

WHEREAS, A vertebral subluxation can occur regardless of the

presence or absence of symptoms; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are the licensed

professionals uniquely trained to locate, analyze and correct

vertebral subluxations that compromise an individual's health

and well-being; therefore be it

