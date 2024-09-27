Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1909
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1909
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
339
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, VOGEL, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA,
SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Vertebral
Subluxation Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Optimum performance and health of the human body
depends on the unfettered, free transmission of mental impulses
or nerve impulses between the brain and all cells, tissues and
organs; and
WHEREAS, The flow of mental impulses between the brain and
the body passes through the vertebrae of the spinal column; and
WHEREAS, Blockages of mental impulses are caused by vertebral
subluxations which occur when a vertebra misaligns, occludes an
opening, impinges on a nerve or otherwise interferes with
neurotransmission; and
WHEREAS, A vertebral subluxation can occur regardless of the
presence or absence of symptoms; and
WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are the licensed
professionals uniquely trained to locate, analyze and correct
vertebral subluxations that compromise an individual's health
and well-being; therefore be it
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.