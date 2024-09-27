Submit Release
News Search

There were 331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,166 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1909

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1909

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

339

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, VOGEL, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND COSTA,

SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2024 as "Vertebral

Subluxation Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Optimum performance and health of the human body

depends on the unfettered, free transmission of mental impulses

or nerve impulses between the brain and all cells, tissues and

organs; and

WHEREAS, The flow of mental impulses between the brain and

the body passes through the vertebrae of the spinal column; and

WHEREAS, Blockages of mental impulses are caused by vertebral

subluxations which occur when a vertebra misaligns, occludes an

opening, impinges on a nerve or otherwise interferes with

neurotransmission; and

WHEREAS, A vertebral subluxation can occur regardless of the

presence or absence of symptoms; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of Chiropractic are the licensed

professionals uniquely trained to locate, analyze and correct

vertebral subluxations that compromise an individual's health

and well-being; therefore be it

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 339 Printer's Number 1909

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more