Berg Injury Lawyers announces $3,000 donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank for Savor the Season event

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $3,000 donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (ACCFB) for its Savor the Season event. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, California.

Savor the Season will feature an afternoon of seasonal food, estate wines from Wente Vineyards, live jazz music, and silent and live auctions. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences, with a silent auction preview starting at 11 a.m.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 44.2 million people in the United States face food insecurity, meaning they lack consistent access to enough nutritious food to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In the Bay Area, nearly one in four residents struggles to put food on the table. Research shows it takes a family of four $92,267 to meet basic needs in the Oakland metro area. However, 65% of ACCFB clients have incomes less than $28,290.

Food insecurity has far-reaching consequences, leading to health problems such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and mental health issues. It can also force individuals and families to spend a larger portion of their income on food or make trade-offs in areas like education or healthcare. Children facing food insecurity often struggle with school performance and concentration.

Food banks, such as ACCFB, play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity. They provide emergency food assistance to those in need. ACCFB distributes enough food to serve 60,000 people a day.

“Supporting the Alameda County Community Food Bank is about more than just addressing immediate needs—it’s about investing in the well-being of our community,” said William Berg, founder of Berg Injury Lawyers. “Events like Savor the Season allow us to come together to make a tangible impact. We’re proud to stand alongside ACCFB in the fight against hunger and hope our contribution helps inspire others to join in supporting this important cause.”

About Berg Injury Lawyers

Berg Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm serving Northern California since 1981, has a team of more than 90 legal professionals. The firm, with offices in Alameda, Sacramento, Fresno, and Modesto, focuses on representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases. Berg Injury Lawyers is committed to advocating for the rights of injured victims and has earned a reputation for aggressive litigation and persuasive negotiation. For more information, visit www.BergInjuryLawyers.com.

