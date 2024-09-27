Woman Found Safe After Southeast Kidnapping

A woman is safe after a kidnapping in Southeast yesterday.

On Thursday, September 26, it was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) that a man forced a woman into a vehicle driven by a second suspect at approximately 3:58 p.m. in the 400 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The vehicle then fled the scene. The incident followed an argument between the victim and the primary suspect, who were previously in a romantic relationship.

Shortly after midnight, on Friday, September 27, 2024, the suspect vehicle was located in Temple Hills, MD. The driver of the suspect vehicle was stopped and placed under arrest by Prince George’s County Police for charges unrelated to the kidnapping offense. The investigation determined that the driver was not the primary suspect in the kidnapping.

The victim returned home at approximately 1:15 a.m. with no injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance as this case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information related to this offense should take no action but contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24149272