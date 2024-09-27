Green Captain by Anja Zambelli Colak Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Green Captain

Anja Zambelli Colak's Green Captain Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Anja Zambelli Colak as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category for her exceptional work titled "Green Captain". This recognition highlights the significance of Anja Zambelli Colak's design within the Graphic industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is particularly relevant to the Graphic industry as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. Green Captain's recognition demonstrates its practical benefits for users and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation within the field. This award serves as a benchmark for excellence in Graphic design, making it a valuable accolade for both the designer and the industry as a whole.Green Captain stands out for its unique fusion of tradition and modernity, born from the founder's remarkable journey from seafaring to cultivating treasures on Sipan Island. The design seamlessly integrates narrative and aesthetics, with each element paying homage to the brand's maritime roots and island heritage. From the symbolic captain suit motifs adorning olive oil bottles to the subtle ship emblems gracing wine labels, Green Captain tells a compelling story through its packaging.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Anja Zambelli Colak and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. It inspires them to further explore the potential of design in preserving heritage while embracing modernity, fostering a commitment to creating meaningful and impactful works within the Graphic industry.Team MembersGreen Captain was designed by Anja Zambelli Colak, who led the project and provided creative direction.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Green Captain design at:About Anja Zambelli ColakAnja Zambelli Colak, born in 1983, is a highly accomplished designer from Croatia. She graduated from the prestigious Istituto Europeo di Design and Domus Academy in Milan, Italy, where she earned her Master's degree in Business Design. Anja's work has been featured in several notable design publications, showcasing her talent and expertise in the field. With a passion for understanding the essence of each client, she excels at communicating their unique messages through branding and design.About Zambelli Brand DesignEstablished in 2008 in Rijeka, Croatia, Zambelli Brand Design specializes in crafting visual and verbal identities that resonate with clients' target audiences. Their commitment to customer success has earned them industry recognition, including three A' Design Awards and features in various design publications. Zambelli Brand Design primarily serves small to mid-sized organizations from Europe, the Middle East, and the USA, helping them evolve into well-established and recognizable brands. With expertise in Food & Beverage, Hospitality, IT, Healthcare, and Fashion industries, they have created over 150 brands, including ten global franchise concepts.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to outstanding designs that showcase the skill and resourcefulness of their creators.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to make the world a better place by honoring and promoting pioneering designs that positively impact society. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

