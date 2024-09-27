MDC invites landowners to a forest and woodland management workshop Oct. 11 in Westphalia

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a forest and woodland management workshop Oct. 11 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Painted Rock Conservation Area in Westphalia. This free event will cover essential techniques for managing and restoring woodlands and glades. Participants of this workshop will learn how to enhance wildlife habitats, improve biodiversity, and maintain the ecological health of their properties through use of prescribed burning, cedar removal, and more.

Glades, often called balds, are rocky openings in forested areas. Glade features include exposed bedrock of limestone, sandstone, igneous rock, or dolomite and plant communities of native prairie grasses and wildflowers. More common in southern Missouri, glades usually occur on south- or west-facing slopes, but they can occur on any aspect. They can be as small as ¼ acre or cover hundreds of acres, and they are home to many uncommon animals.

In Missouri, there are four main types of habitats where trees play an important role: forest, woodlands, open woodlands, and savannas. Forests have the highest density of trees, and savannas have the lowest. Woodlands have a more open canopy (30 to 100 percent cover), and their sparse, woody mid-story allows more sunlight to reach the ground. This light permits the growth of a dense ground cover containing a variety of wildflowers, grasses, and sedges. Fire plays a large role in maintaining woodland habitats.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4aM. Painted Rock Conservation Area is in Westphalia, and the workshop participants are asked to meet on the road leading to Osage Bluff Scenic Trail. Questions about this event can be sent to Nathan Skinner at nathan.skinner@mdc.mo.gov.