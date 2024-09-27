Discover nature in October with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in October with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs.

Conservation Families: Nature Center at Night: Night Fright Glow Hike | 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Start the “spooky season” off right with a Halloween Night Fright Hike on one of MDC Cape Nature Center’s trails. Join other families as darkness abounds, but don’t worry; participants will receive glow sticks and glow necklaces to help light the path. Before the hike, learn about some of the not-so-creepy critters that may be lurking in the darkness.

This program is appropriate for all ages and will take place on a paved trail. As part of our “Nature Center at Night” series, the building and exhibits will remain open during this time.

A Saber-toothed cat has (fictitiously) gotten loose around MDC’s Cape Nature Center! Come learn about one of the oldest hunting tools in the world — the atlatl. MDC staff will explain how the tool came to be, its interesting features, and how it’s being used today. Plus, you’ll get to try and use one of these tools to hit a Saber-toothed cat target.

Exhibit Animal Feeding: Feeding Frenzy | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch as MDC staff introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. Youth and adult organizations welcome.

Conservation Families: Trek-N-Treat: Skelebration Celebration | 2 – 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

“Skelebrate” good times with some amazing animal skeletons. Learn about some “spooktacular” wildlife and their skeletons as you trek along Ridgetop Trail. Make sure to bring your candy bag for tasty treats along the way – and don’t forget to wear your costume.

MDC’s Babes in the Woods and Little Acorns groups will not be meeting this month; so please bring your entire family to this event.

Fishing is a great way to enjoy your time outdoors and connect with nature – and well-maintained equipment will greatly improve your experience. Join MDC staff at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to learn everything from rod tips to reel grease and work with experienced anglers to get your equipment in tip-top shape. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own equipment in need of some TLC, and for those just wishing to learn a skill, equipment will be provided.

Although they may seem spooky to some and are associated with death, the turkey vulture is an important part of nature. Find out more about this high-flying raptor as MDC staff investigate its life and explain more about its unusual diet.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

See all details for MDC’s free September events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. And check out this month’s featured artist Diane Dickerson! She is a retired teacher excited to share her mixed media artwork with the Nature Center. Dickerson has been working on a special project for her Nature Center exhibit utilizing animal bones – be sure to stop by and see it!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.