Northeast Health Services Expands Care with TMS Therapy at Quincy Clinic

Northeast Health Services now offers TMS therapy at its Quincy clinic, providing innovative depression treatment for those unresponsive to traditional methods.

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services is pleased to announce that Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy is now being offered at its Quincy clinic, expanding comprehensive mental health services to better serve the local community. This cutting-edge, non-invasive treatment is renowned for its effectiveness in managing symptoms of depression, especially for patients who have not seen improvements with traditional therapies.Northeast Health Services uses NeuroStar to provide Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as an option for our clients. TMS is a safe, effective, non-drug treatment for major depression without the common side effects of medication. It is FDA-cleared to treat depression, depression with anxiety, and OCD. Most major insurances cover NeuroStar TMS, including Medicare and Tricare plans nationwide.A real-world study reported an 83% response rate. This means that 83% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle saw measurable improvement in their depression symptoms. The same real-world study reported a 62% remission rate. This means that 62% of patients that completed their NeuroStar TMS treatment cycle likely wouldn’t be diagnosed with MDD if they were first being evaluated by their doctor.Northeast Health Services is proud to offer a full suite of mental health services including therapy and psychiatric medication management and alternative treatment options like NeuroStar TMS. This collaborative, multidisciplinary approach allows their team to create an individualized treatment plan that is tailored to you.A patient first meets with the Northeast Health Services team for a consultation to determine their eligibility for TMS treatment. Depending on the provider’s recommendation, a typical TMS treatment plan includes 36 sessions that each last between 19-37 minutes. Completing the full treatment course gives the best chance for delivering long-lasting relief from depression.The Quincy clinic is now accepting both new and existing patients for TMS therapy evaluations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Northeast Health Services at (508) 663-3859 or visit our website at https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/

