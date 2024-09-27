ADOT conference focuses on disadvantaged and small businesses

MESA – An Arizona Department of Transportation event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, is designed to help small businesses and firms qualifying for ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program compete for contracts in the transportation industry.

With a theme of “Bridging Inclusive Growth,” the ADOT DBE & Small Business Conference will be held at the Delta Hotel in Mesa. It will feature extensive opportunities for networking, discussions with prime contractors, one-on-one appointments with buying agencies and prime contractors, educational breakout sessions, opportunities to learn about ADOT programs designed to help build businesses and much more.

Join us for an opportunity to hear from prominent leaders in the transportation sector including ADOT’s Deputy Director Teresa Welborn, who will share their expertise and insights on current trends and future developments in the industry.

This conference is designed to support disadvantaged business enterprises and small businesses, while welcoming participation from all businesses, public agencies, vendors and community partners interested in the transportation sector. The goal is to equip small businesses and those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals with the tools and resources necessary to compete for federally funded transportation projects.

For more information and to register, please visit the ADOT’s DBE Supportive Services Program website at azdot.gov/DBE.