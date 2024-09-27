Aug 22, 2024 - Jackson, MS

by: AccelerateMS

Today, AccelerateMS recognized four individuals and groups for their outstanding contributions to Mississippi’s workforce efforts.

Awardees were the Advancements in Manufacturing Upskilling Program (AiM UP) at Mississippi State University, Jones College Advanced Technology Center Workforce Welding Program, Gino Perkins, Workforce Development Manager at Nissan North America, and Ryan Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation.

The awards were given at the 2024 Mississippi Horizons Innovation and Strategy Symposium, which attracted over 650 individuals from around the state. Representatives from state government, K-12 and higher education, business and industry, and elected officials participated in panel discussions, keynote sessions, and educational forums on topics related to aligning Mississippi’s policies and practices to strengthen the state’s current and future workforce.

“Investing in Mississippi’s current and future workforce has never been more important,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Dr. Courtney Taylor. “These awards represent the kind of innovation, commitment, and partnerships necessary to drive innovation, create opportunities, and build a stronger Mississippi workforce.”

Made from steel plates and copper wire, the hand-assembled Mississippi-shaped guitars were created and crafted by instructors at Northwest Mississippi Community College; Rachel McGonagill, and Russell Young from welding and cutting, and Trent Sinquefield, from precision manufacturing and machining.

The Workforce Program of the Year was given to AiM UP, led by Mississippi State University and funded in part through the Department of Labor, Department of Defense, and AccelerateMS, is designed to strengthen Mississippi’s industrial base by establishing training hubs at community colleges across the state and giving university students access to equipment used at advanced manufacturing locations. The technologies in these training labs address multiple elements of the manufacturing operation participants to gain hands-on experience with leading and cutting-edge technologies.

The Instant Impact Award was given to the Jones College Advanced Technology Center Workforce Welding Program. A partnership with Jones County High Schools and Jones College allowed three Jones County High School students to earn a Workforce Welding Certificate as part of a pilot program. For the first time this past spring, high school seniors who completed their academic courses were allowed to learn welding through the four-month training program.

The Workforce Champion of the Year was given to Gino Perkins, Workforce Development Manager at Nissan North America. He has over 34 years of dedicated experience in the automotive manufacturing industry, leading workforce development initiatives at Nissan North America, and focusing on empowering individuals and teams to achieve their full potential.

Perkins has been the workforce development manager since 2014 but joined Nissan when the plant opened in 2003 as a maintenance technician.

An active community member, Perkins serves on the board of directors for the Skills Foundation and the Industrial Technology Program external advisory board at Jackson State University.

The Kaizen Spirit Award was given to Ryan Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation. New this year, the Kaizen Spirt Award is given to those who exemplify the principles of continuous improvement and innovation in workforce development.

Miller was named the first executive director of AccelerateMS in 2021, laying the foundation for the office and spearheaded record investment in high-quality training programs, better coordination amongst our state partners, and thousands of high-paying jobs created for Mississippians.

Before joining AccelerateMS, Miller was the associate director for external relations at the University of Mississippi Center for Manufacturing Excellence (CME) in Oxford.

