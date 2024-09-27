Sep 23, 2024 - Hattiesburg, MS

by: Cooperative Energy

Cooperative Energy proudly announces six industrial properties have been awarded the prestigious SiteInvest Premier Property designation, recognizing readiness and potential for industrial development. This designation places the industrial sites among the top-tier properties in the state, a testament to Cooperative Energy’s commitment to economic growth and development.

Only six sites in the state have achieved this designation in the SiteInvest program. This recognition comes after a thorough review process, including rigorous evaluation by third-party engineering experts, Burns & McDonnell, as part of Cooperative Energy’s strategic initiative to enhance industrial property readiness.

2024 SiteInvest Premier Properties:

I-59 Supply Chain Park – Jones County, Miss.

I-59 South Industrial Site – Jones County, Miss.

Greene County Rail Site – Greene County, Miss.

Helena Industrial Complex – Jackson County, Miss.

Jackson County Aviation and Technology Park – Jackson County, Miss.

Eagle One Mega Site – Forrest/Lamar County, Miss.

The development of the six SiteInvest Premier Properties has been bolstered by significant financial support through Cooperative Energy’s Cooperative Competes grant program, the Mississippi Development Authority Site Development Program, and local investment. To date, nearly $25 million has been invested in these SiteInvest Premier Properties to enhance infrastructure, improve site readiness, and ensure each meets the criteria for industrial development.

The SiteInvest program, launched by Cooperative Energy in 2023, is designed to improve the development of industrial properties within the service territories of Cooperative Energy’s Members. The program aligns with Cooperative Energy’s broader economic development efforts, which include the Cooperative Competes grant program, aimed at fostering competitive industrial sites across the state.

Mitch Stringer, Cooperative Energy’s director of economic development, noted, “The SiteInvest Premier Property designation is a crucial step in making Mississippi a more attractive location for industrial investments. The substantial grant funding invested in our industrial sites underscores our commitment to supporting communities in our service areas as they prepare for and attract significant economic opportunities.”

For additional information about the SiteInvest program and the SiteInvest Premier Properties, visit https://cooperativeenergy.com/economic-development/siteinvest/.

Click here for more information.