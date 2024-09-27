Sep 23, 2024 - Stone County, MS

by: Cooperative Energy

Cooperative Energy is proud to announce that the Stone County Economic Development Partnership (SCEDP) has been selected as the first-ever recipient of the SPARK Award for their extraordinary work on the ‘Mississippi Miracle’: Anduril’s Road to Mississippi and the establishment of the Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex in Stone County.

The SPARK Award, which recognizes exceptional achievements in economic development within Cooperative Energy’s service territory, has been awarded to SCEDP for their outstanding dedication, innovation, and impact in bringing Anduril Industries to Stone County. This prestigious honor celebrates the pivotal role that SCEDP played in securing the location and facilitating the expansion of Anduril’s solid rocket motor production facility—a project that has already begun to transform the local economy.

The ‘Mississippi Miracle’ began when SCEDP leaders learned that a group of entrepreneurs was searching for a site to establish a solid rocket motor production facility in Mississippi. Through swift action and strategic collaboration with county stakeholders and utility partners, SCEDP successfully attracted the start-up company, Adranos at the time, to a vacated industrial site in McHenry, Mississippi. In September 2020, Adranos announced a $525,000 corporate investment and plans to create 20 new jobs on the 640-acre, seven-building complex formerly occupied by General Dynamics. Less than a year later, the company announced plans to increase testing operations, invest $1.35 million, and hire an additional 25 employees. The Stone County location was formally named the “Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex.”

In 2023, following the acquisition of Adranos by Anduril Industries, the Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex was poised for growth. To assist, the SCEDP purchased the property from the Stone County School District, making it only one of a few times in history that the sale of 16th section land was allowed by the State of Mississippi for the execution of a significant economic development project.

Anduril Industries recently announced a $75 million expansion of the Mississippi Solid Rocket Complex, which will increase the facility’s annual production capacity from 600 to over 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors. This investment is expected to create more than 60 highly-skilled jobs in Stone County by the end of 2024, contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth and technological advancement. The expansion includes the renovation of 92,000 square feet of factory space and the integration of advanced robotics and modular manufacturing systems. The current construction phase is already boosting the Stone County economy through the sourcing of supplies, equipment, and human capital. Workforce development initiatives are being developed to help with the future growth of the company.

Mitch Stringer, director of economic development for Cooperative Energy, commented on the significance of the project: “The ‘Mississippi Miracle’ is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strategic partnerships and a shared vision for economic growth. SCEDP’s leadership and commitment were instrumental in turning an ambitious idea into a transformative reality for Stone County and the state of Mississippi. We are proud to recognize their efforts with the SPARK Award and look forward to seeing the continued impact of their work.”

The SPARK Award underscores the importance of economic development projects like the ‘Mississippi Miracle,’ which are vital to fostering growth, prosperity, and sustainability within Cooperative Energy’s service territory. SCEDP’s success in securing this project not only highlights their exceptional capabilities but also sets a benchmark for future economic development efforts in the region.

