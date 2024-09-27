$7.7 Million for Policing and Community Safety Initiatives in Saskatoon

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The City of Saskatoon will receive $6.8 million in 2024-25 through the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety's Municipal Police Grants program to continue to fund 49 existing police officer positions in the city.

"With the renewed support of the Municipal Police Grants program, the Saskatoon Police Service will continue delivering responsive policing services to help address social disorder concerns that are facing the community," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said.

In Saskatoon, these targeted policing initiatives include: Police and Crisis Teams (PACT), a Crime Reduction Team (CRT), the Child Sexual Exploitation program, and the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT).

Through PACT, police officers and mental health professionals team up to answer service calls involving individuals experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis. CRTs target gang-related criminal activity in Saskatoon, and the Child Sexual Exploitation program investigates cases involving the sexual exploitation of children. STRT works to suppress criminal activity as an intelligence-led enforcement team that investigates illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking cases.

Five positions with the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) initiative will also be funded by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI). An additional $900,000 will be provided to the city through SGI, bringing the total for the Saskatoon Police Service Funding Agreement to $7.7 million for 54 police positions in 2024-25.

"The challenges and complexities of policing within our current environment continue to grow," Saskatoon Police Chief Cameron McBride said. "In order to meet these demands, the provincial government has become a critical partner for us. Within this year, the Saskatoon Police Service will receive provincial revenue totaling $7.7 million, that will support critical police work. Without this partnership, our operations would be significantly impacted."

Today's funding announcement is in addition to the $4.4 million that was recently announced to support the hiring of 37 new frontline officers for the Saskatoon Police Service as part of the government's commitment to creating safer, vibrant communities in Saskatchewan.

Since 1998, the ministry has provided funds through the Municipal Police Grants program to police services across the province. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions in Saskatchewan.

