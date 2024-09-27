City of Prince Albert to Receive $3.6 Million for Targeted Policing Initiatives

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

Today, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety announced $3.1 million for the City of Prince Albert through its 2024-25 Municipal Police Grants program. A total of 23 current police service positions will be supported through this funding initiative.

"Supporting municipal police services, such as the Prince Albert Police Service, is crucial to ensuring the safety and security of our communities," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Today's funding continues our government's long-standing tradition of supporting policing in Saskatchewan, and we are proud to continue supporting the Municipal Police Grants program in 2024-25."

The funding supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives in Prince Albert, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis in the community.

The grant program also supports the continuation of the Crime Reduction Team (CRT) that gathers intelligence on street gangs and gang associates in the city; the Missing Persons Task Force that focuses on missing persons cases; the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) that investigates illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking; and the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program that addresses online child exploitation.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance will also provide $540,000 for three positions through the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) initiative. This brings the total amount of the Prince Albert Police Service Funding Agreement in 2024-25 to $3.6 million to support 26 police positions in the community.

"The Prince Albert Police Service is grateful for the continued financial investment from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety," Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier said. "This support is vital in ensuring our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and maintain peace within our community. We recognize the importance of a partnership between the province and the City of Prince Albert in addressing the unique challenges faced by our city.

Prince Albert continues to serve a population far greater than its official records indicate, with a diverse and growing community. This includes not only our residents, but also those from surrounding areas who rely on the city for services. The shared responsibility between provincial and municipal authorities ensures that we are equipped to meet the demands placed on our police service and provide an effective and responsive approach to safety and security. The Prince Albert Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment, working closely with our provincial partners to address emerging challenges and uphold our mission of partnering and engaging to build a safe and compassionate community."

Today's announcement is an additional funding boost for the City of Prince Albert, following the government's recent announcement of $2.0 million to hire 17 new officers for the Prince Albert Police Service through its safer communities and neighbourhoods initiative.

For the past 26 years, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has supported Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program. It currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives in the province.

