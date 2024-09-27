Government of Saskatchewan Announces Preferred Location for New Estevan Long-Term Care Home

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan, in collaboration with the City of Estevan, New Estevan Regional Nursing Home Committee and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is pleased to announce the site for the new Estevan Long-Term Care Home. This project supports the province's ongoing efforts to enhance long-term care services, ensuring that Saskatchewan's seniors receive the care and dignity they deserve in modern facilities.

“I am pleased to see the approval of this key step for the new Estevan Long-Term Care Home so we can move forward with this important project for the community,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. “Our government is investing in health infrastructure, and keeping our commitment, to improve access to the care residents need closer to home.”

The new home replaces the Estevan Regional Nursing Home and will feature 129 new long-term care beds. This expansion will address growing community needs as identified in the business case completed in 2023. The new home will be designed to accommodate future demographics shifts, clinical requirements and evolving health care demands.

"Our government is pleased to announce the site and scope of the Estevan Long-Term Care Home," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "This modern and leading-edge health care facility will enhance the quality of life for seniors while creating lasting benefits for the Estevan community."

Once built, the New Long-Term Care Home will be owned and operated by the SHA. The new SHA owned and operated facility will meet stringent standards for accessibility, safety, and comfort, ultimately benefiting residents and their families by providing care closer to home in a purpose-built environment.

"Our government is committed to supporting high-quality long-term care services across the province, and the new Estevan Long-Term Care Home is a part of that commitment," Estevan MLA Lori Carr said. "This facility will offer an increase in the number of beds and help ensure seniors in Estevan and surrounding area receive care in an environment that is supportive and tailored to their needs."

"We are thrilled that the nursing home continues to move toward fruition," Estevan Mayor Roy Ludwig said. "We work collaboratively with the provincial government to ensure our community enjoys the benefits it deserves for our long serving citizens."

"Keeping residents closer to home by investing in revitalizing our infrastructure, specifically in long-term care homes like the one in Estevan, will ensure residents stay connected to their families and their communities, contributing to a better quality of life," Saskatchewan Health Authority Vice President of Integrated Rural Health Brenda Schwann said.

Saskatchewan's 2024-25 Provincial Budget earmarked $2.5 million to advance the Estevan Long-Term Care Home redevelopment project. This investment forms parts of the province's broader $516.8 million capital plan aimed at improving health care infrastructure throughout Saskatchewan.

