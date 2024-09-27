Yorkton Set to Receive $350,000 Municipal Police Grant

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will provide $350,000 to the City of Yorkton through its 2024-25 Municipal Police Grants program. This amounts to a two per cent increase per officer to support three existing RCMP officers in the community.

"The government remains committed to prioritizing public safety throughout the province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "This grant will bolster policing services in the Yorkton area and help create safer, more vibrant neighbourhoods for local residents."

Funding for Yorkton supports targeted policing initiatives such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which includes one funded position that pairs police officers with mental health professionals to respond to mental health and addictions crises. The enhanced community policing program, funded by the province and managed by the RCMP, includes two uniformed positions. This initiative aims to stabilize individuals in crisis and improve the efficiency of police and health services, reducing the number of individuals in cells and emergency rooms and helping to get the support they need to overcome their addiction or mental health crisis.

The Municipal Police Grants program enhances community policing efforts across the city, helping to create a safer community for everyone.

Since 1998, these grants have been provided by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to support police service operations. The grant program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives in the province.

