Meadow Lake to Receive Nearly $817,000 for Targeted Policing Initiatives

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The City of Meadow Lake will receive nearly $816,900 from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety's Municipal Police Grants program in 2024-25 to fund seven existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"Community safety and targeted policing remains top priorities for our government," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "This funding demonstrates our commitment to providing local policing with the resources they need to improve public safety and create safer neighbourhoods in Meadow Lake."

The Enhanced Community Policing Program is designed to reduce and deter criminal activity in Saskatchewan. It provides funding for seven RCMP officers in Meadow Lake, allowing them to engage in proactive, community-based initiatives, including neighborhood policing and public education efforts.

"I want to thank the RCMP for continuing to provide high-quality policing services in Saskatchewan, and for helping to protect the citizens of Meadow Lake," Merriman said.

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funding to Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program. This program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives in the province.

-30-

