$6.7 Million to Support Policing in Regina

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will provide $5.8 million to the City of Regina in 2024-25 through the Municipal Police Grants program to continue to support 44 current municipal police positions in the city.

"As social disorder concerns continue to impact our communities, it is important that we provide stable funding to the Regina Police Service, so they can start planning for the upcoming fiscal year," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are proud to support our municipal police services as we work to create safer communities in Saskatchewan."

This funding will continue to support the Regina Police Service's Crime Reduction Team (CRT), Serious and Habitual Offender Comprehensive Action Plan, Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, Missing Persons Task Force, and Police and Crisis Teams (PACT), among other targeted policing initiatives. Through PACT, officers work with mental health workers to respond to calls where individuals may be experiencing a mental health crisis, while the CRT focuses on investigating gang-related activities in the community.

The Serious and Habitual Offender Comprehensive Action Plan allows officers to work with probation officers and prosecutors to address criminal behaviours of habitual offenders between the ages of 15 and 25. The Missing Persons Task Force coordinates cases involving missing persons, and ICE investigates online child exploitation cases.

A total of $900,000 will also be provided by Saskatchewan Government Insurance to support five police offices through the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan program. This brings the total amount for the Regina Police Service Funding Agreement in 2024-45 to $6.7 million to support 49 police positions in the Queen City.

"The Municipal Police Grant program is an invaluable resource for the Regina Police Service and provincial agencies alike who work to enhance community safety," Regina Police Service Deputy Chief Trent Stevely said. "This grant not only provides additional funding for the Regina Police Service, but an opportunity to put more officers on the street and in specialized investigative units. With this program, we have seen a province-wide impact on areas such as gang and organized crime activity, internet child exploitation, as well as providing an increased focus on local substance abuse issues."

This funding is in addition to the $3.8 million that was recently announced for the City of Regina to hire 32 new officers for the Regina Police Service.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided financial support to Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. Today, the grant program supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives in communities across the province.

