Nearly $647,000 for Policing Initiatives in Estevan

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2024

The City of Estevan will receive nearly $467,000 from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Municipal Police Grants program for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The grant will continue to fund four existing police officer positions within the Estevan Police Service's Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), Organized/Serious Crime, Enhanced Community Policing, and Police and Crisis Team (PACT) initiatives.

"This funding supports the Estevan Police Service's ability to respond to the needs of the community," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "We are pleased to maintain this support for these specialized policing teams in the City of Estevan, without which, these targeted initiatives would not be possible."

The funding provided through the Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing initiatives throughout the City of Estevan.

The Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) program aims to reduce the number of serious collisions and fatalities on Saskatchewan roads. The program is delivered in partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance, who is contributing $180,000 toward one CTSS officer, bringing the combined contribution to $646,800 and five officers for the City of Weyburn.

The Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force conducts comprehensive investigations of individuals who are involved, or suspected of, engaging in organized criminal activities.

The Enhanced Community Policing Program provides resources to deal effectively with community-based policing programs, while PACT dedicates officers and mental health workers to provide an immediate and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health and addictions crisis.

"The Estevan Police Service operates around the clock to investigate criminal activities and proactively address issues related to crime and victimization within our community," Estevan Police Chief Jamie Blunden said. "Ongoing support from the province, through grant funding, helps to maintain several key positions within the Estevan Police Service. These roles are vital in fostering a safer environment for the citizens of Estevan. The province's dedication to public safety and wellbeing through this grant is essential for the continued effectiveness of our police service and the welfare of our community."

This funding is in addition to the recently announced $357,000 for the City of Estevan to hire three new frontline officers for the Estevan Police Service.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has been providing funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. The program currently supports a total of 143 specialized policing positions with municipal police services across the province.

-30-

